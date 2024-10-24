Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,859,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,549 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 19.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $364,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992,827 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,215,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,240,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,330,000 after purchasing an additional 257,467 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,094,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 217,976 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,231 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,523. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

