DIMO (DIMO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.91 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 58.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, DIMO has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar. One DIMO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and $3.91 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,772,921.16661322 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.12923172 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $369,536.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

