Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Sells 3,093 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 20.1% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $37,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

