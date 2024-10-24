DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 452,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 489,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market cap of C$83.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.96.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.