DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $16.48 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,655 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 2.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,071. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $126.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

