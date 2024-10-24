DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes $232,000 Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,467,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2,768.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 429,776 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 297,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SILV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 613,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.23.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

