Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.080-8.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $191.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $195.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dover to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

