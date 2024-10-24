Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director William Radford Lovett II Sells 10,492 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 10,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $353,160.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,667,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,118,148. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, William Radford Lovett II sold 9,869 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $343,835.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, William Radford Lovett II sold 32,724 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,234,349.28.

On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

