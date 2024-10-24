Drift Self Reported Market Cap Tops $171.01 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Drift token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Drift has traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. Drift has a market capitalization of $171.01 million and approximately $22.09 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00240893 BTC.

About Drift

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,139,178 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 259,785,134.386587 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.59010799 USD and is up 10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $23,007,593.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars.

