e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $131.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $105.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.