Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $115.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.46 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

See Also

