eCash (XEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.54 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $681.79 million and $7.54 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,129.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.40 or 0.00539258 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,774,795,297,590 coins and its circulating supply is 19,774,792,172,590 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

