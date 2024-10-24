Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,906 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $144.86 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $217,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,739.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $3,287,735. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

