Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.69). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 297,441 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.50. The company has a market cap of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32.
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
