Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,458,000 after buying an additional 676,432 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,106,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,490,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 149.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,554 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,485,000 after purchasing an additional 298,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,527,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. 1,064,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.