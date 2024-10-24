Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 120,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 187,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Get Emerita Resources alerts:

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.