Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

ENVA opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,946,115.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,225.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,946,115.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,225.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,938.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Enova International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Enova International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

