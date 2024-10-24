Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Enphase Energy updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 14.9 %

ENPH stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

