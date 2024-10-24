Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:DPM Q3 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of C$214.59 million for the quarter.
DPM opened at C$14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.00. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
