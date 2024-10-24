Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:DPM Q3 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of C$214.59 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday.

DPM opened at C$14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.00. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

