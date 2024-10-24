Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $49.98 million and $138,875.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,114.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00526722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00104863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.00232784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00070402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,076,836 coins and its circulating supply is 78,076,521 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

