EscoinToken (ELG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. EscoinToken has a total market capitalization of $19.20 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EscoinToken alerts:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 205,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,848,758 tokens. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

