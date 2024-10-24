Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.34), with a volume of 776241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECEL

Eurocell Price Performance

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £184.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,618.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 162.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,741.11). Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eurocell

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.