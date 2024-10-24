European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ERE.UN

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$281.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.28.

(Get Free Report

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.