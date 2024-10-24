Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.66 and last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 10530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price target on Exco Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$335.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.81.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.70 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.1393324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exco Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $55,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

See Also

