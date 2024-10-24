Fairman Group LLC Buys 12,202 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBMF. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of DBMF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

