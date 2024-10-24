Fairman Group LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYBL. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,615,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 69,513 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 50,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 44,039 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

HYBL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 549,204 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

