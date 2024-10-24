Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

AIRR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $76.29. 36,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,151. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.