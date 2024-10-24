Fiduciary Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.08. 602,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,916. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

