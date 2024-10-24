First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Up 12.4% – Here’s Why

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,319,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 581,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

