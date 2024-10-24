First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $1.51 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $907.68 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $949.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $880.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $927.62.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

