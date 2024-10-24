First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 1,044 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

MAA stock opened at $156.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.28 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.