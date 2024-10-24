First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 50,537 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,537 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $2,274,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 676,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cinemark by 68.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter.

CNK stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

