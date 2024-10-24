First National Bank of Hutchinson Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 34,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,199.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,080.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

