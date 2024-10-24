First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

