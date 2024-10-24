First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 173,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 134,109 shares.The stock last traded at $64.32 and had previously closed at $64.25.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 338,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.