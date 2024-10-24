First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up 2.0% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 166,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.29. 36,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,151. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.