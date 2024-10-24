First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 590,583.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after buying an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after acquiring an additional 762,655 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $19,368,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.83 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

