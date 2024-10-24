Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.04. 14,951,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 53,016,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.56.

The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

