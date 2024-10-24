Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.70 and traded as high as C$7.63. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 889,248 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$355.70 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

