Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Holdings Raised by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 106,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLJP traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $28.51. 65,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.