FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $44.33 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $345.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSBW

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.