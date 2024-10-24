FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $345.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FSBW. StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

