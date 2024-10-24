Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,487 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $169.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

