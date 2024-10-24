Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.