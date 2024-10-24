FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Medpace Issued By William Blair

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.55. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

Medpace Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $330.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.71 and its 200 day moving average is $382.20. Medpace has a twelve month low of $239.00 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.