FY2024 EPS Estimate for TFI International Reduced by Analyst

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.66. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.609 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Featured Articles

