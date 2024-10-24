FY2024 EPS Estimates for Boston Beer Reduced by Analyst

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Boston Beer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $10.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.15. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.17. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $378.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.72 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

