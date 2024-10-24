FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Increased by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $10.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.27. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2025 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $292.09 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

