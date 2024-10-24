GateToken (GT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.95 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $8.80 or 0.00013069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $800.84 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,282.78 or 0.99929066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007299 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00064572 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,008,162 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,008,162.4258452 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.8375936 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,292,857.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.