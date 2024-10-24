GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.88.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.2 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $279.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.97. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $282.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $293,699,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

